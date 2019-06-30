Analysts Anticipate Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $257.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.64 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 63,743 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $19,106,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 135,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,870,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,760,000 after purchasing an additional 227,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 206,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 34,539 shares in the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,830,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,598. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.