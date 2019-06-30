American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

NYSE AEL opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.55. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.17.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 741.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 80,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $2,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 10,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $275,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,729,000. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,342,000 after buying an additional 176,159 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

