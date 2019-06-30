Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) CEO Acquires $54,600.00 in Stock

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) CEO D. Clay Bretches acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

D. Clay Bretches also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, D. Clay Bretches bought 20,000 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $84,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, D. Clay Bretches bought 20,000 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00.

Shares of Altus Midstream stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63. Altus Midstream has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.85 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Altus Midstream from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,438,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,286,000 after purchasing an additional 40,090 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,282,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000.

About Altus Midstream

There is no company description available for Altus Midstream Co

