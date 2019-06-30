Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Insider Sells $2,278,381.58 in Stock

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 22,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,278,381.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE ALL opened at $101.69 on Friday. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $103.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.50.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. Allstate had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allstate from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

