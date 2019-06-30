Allergan (NYSE:AGN) Given a $178.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $178.00 target price on Allergan (NYSE:AGN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AGN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded Allergan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allergan in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $144.95 target price for the company. Bank of America set a $197.00 target price on Allergan and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Allergan in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $217.00 target price on Allergan and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.90.

Shares of NYSE:AGN opened at $167.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. Allergan has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 45.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allergan will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Allergan’s payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,167,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,141,000 after buying an additional 726,688 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,767,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,867,000 after buying an additional 410,746 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,042,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,611,000 after buying an additional 1,788,265 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 288.6% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,026,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,450,000 after buying an additional 4,475,447 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,855,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,312,000 after buying an additional 1,265,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

