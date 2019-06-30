Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 19,054 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,540,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,252,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,529,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,012,000 after purchasing an additional 536,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 373.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 702,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 554,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 275,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,174. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $477.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.08 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 15.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.