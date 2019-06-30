Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy includes AR101, a product for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adults which is in clinical trial stage. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMT opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.65 and a current ratio of 7.65. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $36.12.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,035,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 89,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 31,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

