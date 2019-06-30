AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AVAV. ValuEngine downgraded AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded AeroVironment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on AeroVironment from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.32.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $56.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.53. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $121.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.57 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $471,410.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,849.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 15,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $1,051,944.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,573 shares of company stock worth $6,207,854 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth $159,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

