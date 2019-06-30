Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,188,100 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the May 15th total of 3,513,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $154.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.41. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $133.42 and a fifty-two week high of $186.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

