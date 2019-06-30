Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.28-7.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.739326-43.1350605 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.07 billion.Accenture also updated its FY19 guidance to $7.28-7.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, April 1st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.13.

ACN stock opened at $184.77 on Friday. Accenture has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $187.31. The company has a market cap of $124.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.62.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.80, for a total value of $527,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,173,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total value of $3,110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,536 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,919 shares of company stock worth $11,695,852 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

