AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Upgraded by Svb Leerink to Outperform

Svb Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $88.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AbbVie from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.73.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $65.06 and a 52 week high of $100.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.70. The stock has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 221.09%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP William J. Chase purchased 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,045,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,849.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 409,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,711,000 after purchasing an additional 28,134 shares during the period. Tradition Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 91,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 220,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,301,000 after acquiring an additional 54,840 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 43,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

