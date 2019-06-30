$85.79 Million in Sales Expected for Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) will announce sales of $85.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Inphi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.99 million and the lowest is $84.30 million. Inphi posted sales of $69.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inphi will report full year sales of $351.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.20 million to $368.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $420.52 million, with estimates ranging from $395.00 million to $442.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inphi.

Get Inphi alerts:

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.97 million. Inphi had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 30.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IPHI shares. Bank of America upgraded Inphi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Inphi from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Inphi to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Inphi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Inphi from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.46.

In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 3,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $172,440.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,113.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diosdado P. Banatao sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $66,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,493. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,251 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inphi in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Inphi in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Inphi in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Inphi in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Inphi in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

IPHI traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,840. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.89 and a beta of 1.50. Inphi has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $51.83.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inphi (IPHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.