$71.42 Million in Sales Expected for Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) will announce $71.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Re/Max’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.00 million and the highest is $71.70 million. Re/Max reported sales of $54.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Re/Max will report full year sales of $288.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $286.00 million to $290.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $299.15 million, with estimates ranging from $297.30 million to $302.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Re/Max.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $71.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 million. Re/Max had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 70.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Re/Max from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

Re/Max stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.76. The company had a trading volume of 366,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,201. The company has a market cap of $532.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Re/Max has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Predovich sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $42,875.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail A. Liniger purchased 45,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.11 per share, with a total value of $1,360,038.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,038.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 446,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,990,354 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Re/Max by 48.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Re/Max by 8.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,678,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,702,000 after purchasing an additional 128,203 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Re/Max during the first quarter valued at $15,270,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Re/Max by 422.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Re/Max by 61.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

