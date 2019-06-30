1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on 1st Constitution Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of FCCY opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.24. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.18 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 17,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

