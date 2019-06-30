$179.56 Million in Sales Expected for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) will report $179.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $178.80 million. Boot Barn reported sales of $161.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year sales of $863.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $857.60 million to $875.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $963.98 million, with estimates ranging from $954.40 million to $976.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $192.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BOOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 target price on Boot Barn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $35.64. The company had a trading volume of 883,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.20.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 81,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,680,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,868 shares in the company, valued at $853,644. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 407.4% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Boot Barn by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.