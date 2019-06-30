$1.59 EPS Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. AGCO reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.44. AGCO had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AGCO to $76.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $76.00 price target on shares of AGCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 25,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $1,821,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,254.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Richenhagen sold 51,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total transaction of $3,651,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 473,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,919,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,869,380 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,029,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,563,000 after buying an additional 65,104 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in AGCO by 2.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,717,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,995,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in AGCO by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,040,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,621,000 after purchasing an additional 22,314 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AGCO by 2,214.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,742,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,642,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.57. 722,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,151. AGCO has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $78.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

