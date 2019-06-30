$1.01 EPS Expected for Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) will post $1.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.99. Hancock Whitney posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HWC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

NYSE HWC traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $40.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,273. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th.

In other news, Director Joan Cahill Teofilo sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $45,241.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $687,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $5,258,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000.

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

