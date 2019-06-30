$0.83 EPS Expected for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.84. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 295.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.88 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on BIP. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.50 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BIP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.94. 152,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,566. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.16. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $43.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 340.68%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

