$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.64. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $119.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.55 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

PPBI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 20.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 28.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,380,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,634,000 after acquiring an additional 301,904 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $878,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,163,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,680,000 after acquiring an additional 172,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPBI stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.88. 2,946,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,092. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

