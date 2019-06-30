$0.53 EPS Expected for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Sterling Bancorp reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $263.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.59 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.40%. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STL. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE:STL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.28. 2,259,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,317. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.33. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $24.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 12,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $259,651.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,047 shares in the company, valued at $569,339.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $31,579.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,396 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,774. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 257,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 559.8% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

