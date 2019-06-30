$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) will announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Energy Transfer LP Unit reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Energy Transfer LP Unit.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $1,047,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 3,888 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $54,976.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colorado Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at $1,771,000. Heronetta Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at $20,824,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at $5,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,220,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,969,143. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.38. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $19.19.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

