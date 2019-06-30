-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) to post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 121.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 million. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.13% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ JNCE opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $8.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 153.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 266,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 41,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

