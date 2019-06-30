$0.11 EPS Expected for Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) will report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.07. Golden Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Golden Entertainment.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.24). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $239.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDEN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,366.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III bought 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $90,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,291.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 27,800 shares of company stock valued at $377,254. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDEN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 445,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,291. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $388.51 million, a P/E ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.