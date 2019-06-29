Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) PT Set at $18.00 by Canaccord Genuity

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has been assigned a $18.00 price target by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZYNE. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ZYNE traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,578. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a market cap of $285.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 5.11. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $16.47.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYNE. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 17,314.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 277,895 shares during the last quarter. 10.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.