Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) to Buy

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $75.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mercury Systems, Inc. is a commercial provider of secure sensor and mission processing subsystems for defense and intelligence programs. The Company’s products and solutions are deployed in more than 300 programs with over 25 different defense prime contractors. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRCY. Alembic Global Advisors raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

MRCY stock opened at $70.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.16. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $79.83.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.61 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Aslett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $740,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 357,440 shares in the company, valued at $26,461,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,397,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,102,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,015,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,056,000 after acquiring an additional 106,624 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 898,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,557,000 after acquiring an additional 86,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 699,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,087,000 after acquiring an additional 180,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

