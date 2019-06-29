Zacks Investment Research Lowers UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Get UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR alerts:

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

UBSFY stock opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.39. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $24.55.

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (UBSFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.