Zacks Investment Research Lowers Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARINE PRODUCTS is the third-largest distributor of sterndrive powerboats in the U.S. The company designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats and Robalo outboard offshore fishing boats, and continues to diversify its product line through product innovation and strategic acquisition. With premium brands and a solid capital structure, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on MPX. ValuEngine downgraded Marine Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley set a $15.00 price objective on Marine Products and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Ifs Securities reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Marine Products in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of MPX stock opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11. Marine Products has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $552.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.47.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.18 million. Marine Products had a return on equity of 36.92% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Marine Products will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after buying an additional 21,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after buying an additional 25,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marine Products in the first quarter worth about $884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

