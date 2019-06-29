Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NSRGY. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NESTLE S A/S has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $103.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $316.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. NESTLE S A/S has a one year low of $76.68 and a one year high of $108.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in NESTLE S A/S by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in NESTLE S A/S by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NESTLE S A/S by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in NESTLE S A/S by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in NESTLE S A/S by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

See Also: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NESTLE S A/S (NSRGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.