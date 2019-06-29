Zacks: HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $17.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given HeadHunter Group an industry rank of 189 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HHR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HeadHunter Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HeadHunter Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.70 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HeadHunter Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NYSE:HHR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.25. 104,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,171. HeadHunter Group has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

