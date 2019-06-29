Zacks: Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) Given $12.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $12.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Global Water Resources an industry rank of 88 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Water Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 218,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,327. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $220.71 million, a PE ratio of 69.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.90.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRS. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Global Water Resources during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Global Water Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 9.3% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Water Resources during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

