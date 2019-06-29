Zacks: CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Given $12.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CooTek (Cayman)’s rating score has declined by 39.5% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $12.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CooTek (Cayman) an industry rank of 63 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CooTek (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $14.00 target price on shares of CooTek (Cayman) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE:CTK traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.59. 75,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,297. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37. CooTek has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CooTek will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in CooTek (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in CooTek (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in CooTek (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,549,000. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CooTek (Cayman) (CTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.