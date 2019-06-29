Zacks: Brokerages Expect Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) will announce sales of $169.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Union Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $169.31 million to $169.96 million. Union Bankshares reported sales of $148.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Bankshares will report full-year sales of $668.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $666.83 million to $669.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $716.69 million, with estimates ranging from $712.60 million to $720.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Union Bankshares.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.45 million.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

NYSE:AUB traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.33. 893,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,894. Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $42.74.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Bankshares (AUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.