Zacks: Brokerages Expect Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) will report sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. Penn National Gaming posted sales of $826.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year sales of $5.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. Bank of America upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

In related news, insider Jay A. Snowden bought 10,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $212,171.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 104,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,487.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Fair bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.54 per share, with a total value of $214,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,998 shares in the company, valued at $918,340.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,472,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $26,350,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $26,027,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 15,516.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,011,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $17,188,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PENN stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,439,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.86. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $36.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.87.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

