Zacks: Brokerages Expect Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) will report sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. Penn National Gaming posted sales of $826.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year sales of $5.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. Bank of America upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

In related news, insider Jay A. Snowden bought 10,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $212,171.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 104,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,487.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Fair bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.54 per share, with a total value of $214,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,998 shares in the company, valued at $918,340.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,472,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $26,350,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $26,027,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 15,516.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,011,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $17,188,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PENN stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,439,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.86. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $36.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.87.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn National Gaming (PENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.