Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to Post $3.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will report $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.97 and the highest is $3.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported earnings of $2.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year earnings of $12.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $12.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.39 to $13.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.92.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.21, for a total transaction of $13,855,298.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,562,149.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $74,450.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,606.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,488 shares of company stock worth $14,600,474 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $293.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,248,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,519. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.83. The company has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $203.90 and a fifty-two week high of $298.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

