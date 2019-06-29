Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.07 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) will post $76.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.70 million to $76.40 million. Q2 posted sales of $58.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $310.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $309.80 million to $311.64 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $381.53 million, with estimates ranging from $376.00 million to $386.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QTWO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.71 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.73.

NYSE QTWO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.36. 968,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,687. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.48. Q2 has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $79.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 53,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $3,764,395.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,656,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $255,238.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,571.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 503,183 shares of company stock worth $35,329,881. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 82.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

