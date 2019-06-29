Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Analysts expect that Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.05). Harmonic posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.52 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. Harmonic’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

HLIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Harmonic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.04.

Harmonic stock remained flat at $$5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,313,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,288. The company has a market capitalization of $492.81 million, a PE ratio of 185.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $6.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,518,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,090,000 after acquiring an additional 291,645 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 212,010 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 51.2% in the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 371,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 125,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 66.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 118,179 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

