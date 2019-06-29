Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE:AAC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE:AAC) to post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AAC’s earnings. AAC posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 211.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AAC will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AAC.

AAC (NYSE:AAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.66). AAC had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 49.55%. The business had revenue of $55.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.16 million.

AAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of AAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AAC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE:AAC traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,884. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05. AAC has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $21.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.57.

In other AAC news, insider Stephen Ebbett bought 55,549 shares of AAC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $44,439.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 65,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,439.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lucius E. Burch III bought 51,003 shares of AAC stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $41,312.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,270,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,090.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 116,552 shares of company stock valued at $99,252 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAC. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of AAC by 20.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,862,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 320,019 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AAC by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of AAC in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AAC by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AAC by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 56,108 shares in the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAC Holdings, Inc provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention.

