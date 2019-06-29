Zacks: Analysts Expect Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) will report sales of $17.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Ind Re’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.06 million. Plymouth Ind Re reported sales of $12.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Ind Re will report full year sales of $72.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.04 million to $74.69 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $89.92 million, with estimates ranging from $85.36 million to $94.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plymouth Ind Re.

PLYM traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $18.94. 28,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,540. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98. Plymouth Ind Re has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $19.59.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

