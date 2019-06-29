Zacks: Analysts Expect Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) will report sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Owens-Illinois’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.75 billion and the highest is $1.77 billion. Owens-Illinois reported sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will report full-year sales of $6.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $6.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Owens-Illinois.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

OI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UFS upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Owens-Illinois by 105.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Owens-Illinois by 59.3% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OI traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93. Owens-Illinois has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.35%.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

