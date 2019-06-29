Zacks: Analysts Expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will announce $26.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.80 million and the lowest is $25.00 million. Orion Energy Systems reported sales of $13.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 94.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year sales of $137.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $140.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $144.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 34.63% and a negative net margin of 10.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OESX. ValuEngine upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Roth Capital upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.12.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 566,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,638.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 18,500 shares of company stock worth $52,780 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orion Energy Systems stock. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC owned 2.28% of Orion Energy Systems worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OESX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,217. The company has a market cap of $88.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.60. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.31.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

