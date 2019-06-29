Zacks: Analysts Expect Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $81.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) to post sales of $81.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.70 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance reported sales of $70.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will report full year sales of $333.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $333.67 million to $333.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $357.88 million, with estimates ranging from $354.50 million to $361.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 77.15% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE:ARI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.39. 3,506,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 44.92 and a quick ratio of 44.92. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is 110.18%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 24,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $457,573.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,945,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,373 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 142,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the period. 59.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

