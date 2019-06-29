Zacks: Analysts Anticipate City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) to announce $38.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.40 million and the highest is $39.36 million. City Office REIT reported sales of $30.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year sales of $156.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.71 million to $159.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $172.02 million, with estimates ranging from $160.36 million to $184.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.24 million. City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%.

CIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

NYSE:CIO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 480,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.02. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.04%.

In related news, Director John Sweet purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $35,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,825.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 556.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 246.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

