Yogaworks Inc (NASDAQ:YOGA) Short Interest Up 30.4% in June

Yogaworks Inc (NASDAQ:YOGA) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,300 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the May 15th total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ YOGA opened at $0.60 on Friday. Yogaworks has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74.

Yogaworks (NASDAQ:YOGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.37). Yogaworks had a negative return on equity of 121.97% and a negative net margin of 57.80%. The business had revenue of $14.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yogaworks will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Yogaworks by 108.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24,447 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in Yogaworks in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Yogaworks in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yogaworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Yogaworks from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Yogaworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Yogaworks Company Profile

YogaWorks, Inc operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform.

