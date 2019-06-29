Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Short Interest Update

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,493,900 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the May 15th total of 4,504,200 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 826,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $20.09 on Friday. Yext has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.98.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. The company had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yext will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Brian Distelburger sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $2,241,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,113,415 shares of company stock worth $22,990,815. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yext from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

