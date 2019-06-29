XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for XBiotech’s earnings. XBiotech posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XBiotech will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.85) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow XBiotech.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

XBIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of XBiotech in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of XBiotech stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.58. 2,332,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,969. The firm has a market cap of $269.04 million, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.13. XBiotech has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

In related news, major shareholder Fondation Rennes bought 1,200,000 shares of XBiotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,110,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,159,826.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in XBiotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $682,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $750,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 834,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 43,648 shares during the period. 7.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

