Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $938.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.47 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.09. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

In related news, Director Mark C. Davis sold 14,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $592,956.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,479.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $393,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,231.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

