Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wix.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Wix.Com to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wix.Com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.42.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Shares of WIX stock opened at $142.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.70. Wix.Com has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $149.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.30. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $174.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Wix.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wix.Com will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.