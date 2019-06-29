Wells Fargo & Co Downgrades Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) to Market Perform

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock’s current price.

WTTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Saturday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Select Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Shares of Select Energy Services stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.24. Select Energy Services has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $15.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $362.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Shauf sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $222,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,815,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 665,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 62,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

Recommended Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.