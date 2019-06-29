Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Short Interest Down 10.8% in June

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,584,800 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the May 15th total of 17,475,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.64. 20,077,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,133,358. Walt Disney has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $143.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Walt Disney had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.86%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $304,106.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $6,938,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,961 shares of company stock worth $12,912,520 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,392 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,527 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.27.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

