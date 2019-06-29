Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WAGE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wageworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Wageworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Wageworks to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wageworks from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of Wageworks stock opened at $50.79 on Thursday. Wageworks has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Wageworks by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Wageworks by 109.6% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Wageworks during the first quarter worth about $226,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Wageworks during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wageworks during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About Wageworks

WageWorks, Inc is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits.

